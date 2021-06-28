Limerick Weather: Monday June 28, 2021

It will remain dry on Monday with spells of warm sunshine. Highest afternoon temperatures will range from 17 to 22 degrees, coolest near the west coast in light to moderate northerly or variable breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Outlook: Lots of dry weather and becoming warm as high pressure dominates.

Monday night: Mostly dry and mild on Monday night with a mix of cloud and clear spells and the chance of an isolated shower in the southeast. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees however remaining milder in the southeast in light northerly breezes.

Tuesday: It looks set to be a mostly dry and warm day on Tuesday with spells of hazy sunshine. Cloud will bubble up through the day in the midlands and there will be a small chance of light passing shower. Highest temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes generally but less warm along some coasts due to onshore northerly winds.

Tuesday Night: Dry and mostly clear overnight. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees, mildest in the south. Northerly winds will remain light leading to some mist patches developing.

Wednesday: Wednesday is expected to be a warm and dry summer's day with spells of sunshine. A few light showers may break out during the day in the southwest. Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees in light northeasterly breezes. Remaining cooler near the coasts where some on-shore breezes will develop.

Wednesday Night: Dry and becoming mostly clear on Wednesday night. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with some mist patches forming as light variable breezes fall clam at times.

Thursday: Remain generally dry and warmer with good sunny spells on Thursday. Some cloud will bubble up through the day, with the chance of a shower or two in the west towards evening. Highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees in light variable winds. Remaining cooler near the coasts where some on-shore breezes will develop.

Thursday night: Becoming dry and mostly clear overnight but remaining quite muggy and close as temperatures hold between 12 and 15 degrees in light southeast or variable breezes.

Friday: Early indications are for another warm and mostly dry start to the day however cloud will increase from the southwest during the afternoon with rain extending across the country during the evening and overnight hours.

Further outlook: After the first passage on rain on Friday night indications are it will remaining relatively mild but unsettled over the weekend with heavy showers or longer spells of rain at times.