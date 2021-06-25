WATCH: Red carpet send-off for popular Limerick principal

POPULAR Limerick principal Tiernan O’Neill received a red-carpet send off today as he steps down after 20 years at Corpus Christi School in Moyross.

Principal of the northside school for the last 10 years and prior to that a home school co-ordinator, Mr O’Neill is taking up a strategic role within regeneration.

As students left the school this afternoon, he was given a guard of honour, as parents and pupils all paid tribute.

A Incredible! Goodbye to a Incredible! Principle Tiernan O'Neil. (Mr Fantastic)it was very fitting we put the red Carpet out for him as he always put it out for everyone within this community we will miss him dearly but for the better of our community we know he will do us proud. pic.twitter.com/TqCOZmVFdr June 25, 2021

Jason Craig, a support worker at Corpus Christi said: “For the parents, it’s been a difficult couple of weeks since they found out. The red carpet in a lot of places marks royalty, and a lot of people would think of him as that around the place. He started a culture within the school where families cam come with their issues and feel supported. A lot of their lives have improved through that initial conversation with Tiernan. That has expanded with my role in the school, and it’s becoming a focal point, where the community can come for support and help.”

Jason said Corpus Christi is a place where families feel “safe, warm and welcome”.

And he added Mr O’Neill will be a tough act to follow, with a new principal to take over this summer.

“We were joking around, saying the next principal is coming in after Fergie,” laughed Jason, referring to the hugely successful former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson who retired from the Red Devils in 2013 after a generation of success.

“He’s a tough act to follow. But the pathways and the foundations have been put in place through the wellness foundations we have, through the family supports. Tiernan was a jack of all trades, but in the last few years, we’ve expanded into a lot of different specialties,” added Jason.