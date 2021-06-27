Is your wife in the Ukraine? Good interest from Limerick men in overseas dating trip

JAMES Treacy has often featured on Farm Leader in his role as a photographer at local marts but this time he is intent on capturing hearts, not cattle.

He is organising a dating trip to the Ukraine for Irish bachelors to find wives. James reports good interest from Limerick men ahead of the trip in August 2022.

“It’s mostly for farmers but everyone is welcome,” said James, who is from Clare.

The past student of LCFE and University of Limerick normally brings groups to Jerusalem and Fatima. James says he had to diversify due to the pandemic and the closure of Joe Walsh Tours. He is working with a company called A Foreign Affair.

“I’m really excited about my next venture. I have done a very big deal with an American dating tour company with a view to getting a wife for 50 Irish and British men in Ukraine and I am planning to bring this group in August 2022.

“We are going to Kiev and Kharkov in the Ukraine for 10 nights in total and we will be able to date as many women as we like. There are more women than men in the Ukraine and Russia which means that a lot of them will never meet a partner. They are very family orientated,” said James.

He describes what he is offering as something like a Ukrainian Lisdoonvarna.

“It is a genuine matchmaking service just like in Lisdoonvarna except the average age of the women we are meeting would be 27 to 30-years-old whereas in Lisdoonvarna the average age would be much older.

“There are a lot of scams in Russian dating sites. You could get many unsolicited emails wanting to get in contact with you but these are scams. All they want to do is get your credit card details and rob you but this is a genuine service,” he stresses.

For more information on this unique trip contact James on 061 921470.