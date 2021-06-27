Disqualification for Limerick motorist who failed to provide breath specimen following accident

A LIMERICK motorist was fined €350 and disqualified from driving for four years when she was convicted, at Newcastle West court, of failing to provide a breath specimen.

The disqualification takes effect from December 14 but recognisance with leave to appeal was fixed.

Garda Keith Hughes said in evidence he responded to a call about a road traffic incident at Banogue last November 1, arriving at the scene at 2.50am.

There he saw a BMW on its side on the road and a man and woman standing nearby. The man, who lived nearby, told the garda, the woman - Gerogina Bevan of Ballintaw, Athlacca - had been driving the vehicle.

Ms Bevan, the court heard, became upset and started crying, saying: “I am so sorry. I was driving and I crashed. I really f***ed up.”

He arrested Ms Bevan at 2.55am he said and brought her to Rathkeale garda station.

Garda Hughes said they arrived at the garda station at 3.23am where Ms Bevan was cautioned, subjected to a 20-minute observation period before being brought to give a breath sample.

She made “no attempt whatsoever” to give a sample, the garda said. He informed the custody officer Ms Bevan had refused to provide a sample and asked a doctor to be called.

“Ms Bevan was very awkward,” he said. “She did not want to engage with us.”

The duty officer Garda Barry Manton said he completed the custody record at 3.27am and after Ms Bevan refused or failed to provide a specimen he was asked by Garda Hughes to call a doctor. However, he explained, the doctor would not be available to attend within three hours of the time of arrest.

Ms Bevan’s solicitor Una Power objected that the time of arrest on the first schedule was 2.50am which differed from Garda Hughes’ evidence and submitted that her client was prejudiced as a result.

But Inspector Andrew Lacey said it was an administrative error and the time on the custody record was given as 2.55am.

Ms Power also questioned the different times given about the arrival time, 3.23am by Garda Hughes and 3.27am as recorded by Garda Manton.

Garda Manton, when asked, said he put down the time as when Ms Bevan was seated before him.

Ms Power also objected that there was no record of Ms Bevan being put in a cell and no location was given for the search carried out of her client.

She applied for direction, claiming there was no evidence whatsoever given for the time of driving. She also argued that Garda Hughes, by asking for a doctor to be called, “must have had a doubt” about the refusal.

Inspector Andrew Lacey argued once the arrest was lawful, there was an obligation to give a specimen and the issue of time of driving did not arise.

Judge Murphy said she was satisfied the arrest was lawful.

Judge Sandra Murphy said she was satisfied the case had been proven and convicted Ms Bevan.