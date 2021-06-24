Number of new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick released

A TOTAL of 17 new cases of Covid-19 are being reported in Limerick this Thursday evening.
This is a slight increase on yesterday's number of new cases which stood at 16.
The provisional data from Public Health Mid-West this Thursday evening relates to the situation up to midnight on Wednesday.
There are six new cases of the virus in Clare and no new cases in North Tipperary.
Details from the Department of Health in relation to the number of new cases nationally are expected later this evening.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.