Limerick Weather: Friday, June 25, 2021

TODAY will be a cool, fresh and mainly dry day with sunny intervals at times. A few scattered showers moving into eastern parts in the evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. Moderate to fresh northerly winds, strong on exposed coasts will ease mainly light to moderate during the day.
Showery rain will continue for a time tonight in the east and southeast. Staying mostly dry elsewhere with clear spells and the odd stray shower. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes.
More News
Ronan McMahon Chairman of Crecora Camogie Club; Mark Leahy, Chairman of the Development Committee and Mayor Michael Collins, walking the new track | PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.