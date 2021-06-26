Woman stole clothes from Limerick store after being refused a refund

A YOUNG woman who filled up bags with clothes at the Tesco supermarket in Newcastle West and left without paying pleaded to stealing goods worth €172.

Sergeant Noel Barry told the local court that shortly after 7pm, last August 26, Samantha McCarthy, aged 27, of Kilteely House, Ballyard, Tralee went into the store at Gortboy where she tried to get refunds for items in two bags but was refused.

She then went to the clothing section, emptied the bags on to the floor and then filled them with other clothes. She left the store without paying and the goods were not recovered, the sergeant said.

No compensation had been paid and the matter came to light through CCTV.

Ms McCarthy had nine previous convictions for theft, the court was told.

Pleading for his client, solicitor Enda O’Connor said she had come to court “with a chequered past” and had a history of addiction.

The 27-year-old, he said, got “extremely frustrated” when she was unsuccessful in getting a refund and took other clothing. She now has a new outlook on life and was getting help for addiction.

Noting that Ms McCarthy was “very much in jeopardy”, Judge Sandra Murphy asked the Probation Service to prepare a pre-sanction report and adjourned the case to September 10.