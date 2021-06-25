Garda warning to Limerick homeowners as thieves target garden sheds

GARDAI are appealing to homeowners to properly secure their garden sheds following a number of recents burglaries and thefts across Limerick.

They say details of all property which is being stored in garden sheds should also be recorded as this will be of assistance if it is stolen and subsequently recovered by gardai.

Divisional Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Ber Leetch says a variety of items have been stolen in recent weeks.

“A number of sheds were broken into recently in Limerick. Gardening tools such as leaf blowers, strimmers and lawnmowers were taken. A number of bicycles and and barbeques were also stolen,” she said.

“If any of this property is recovered by gardai, it will be almost impossible for us to return it to its owner unless the owner has saved the serial number, taken a photo and ideally put a unique identifying mark on the item,” she added.

Investigations into the thefts are ongoing.