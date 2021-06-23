Latest national Covid-19 figures are released

THERE are 348* new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
According to the Department of Health, as of midnight, Tuesday, June 22 there are 348* new confirmed cases of the virus in the state.
A total of 13 patients with the virus are in ICU out of the 41 people with the condition who are in hospital.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
For the latest figures in relation to Limerick, click here
More News
Public Health Mid West has requested that First Holy Communion and Confirmation ceremonies scheduled for July should be deferred
At the launch of Limerick's Bastille Day festival are David O'Brien and Patricia Roberts of the Limerick Civic Trust and Dr Loic Guyon, the Honorary Consul of France
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.