New group established for remote workers in Limerick village

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

nick@limerickleader.ie

A NEW group set up to support remote workers has met in Bruff.

The group, which serves the communities of Bruff, Grange and Meanus, has been put in place to stop the sense of loneliness many remote workers in rural areas can feel.

Members met in the Morning Star Park in the town last week for their inaugural gathering.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Many people find living in a big city expensive, and long to move back to hometown and live near family and friends. If work opportunities are limited in the area you would like to live in, remote working is now a viable option for many employees and one to which your employer may be open.”

The group aims to enable people working remotely to also participate in their local communities.

This, the group says, has many advantages, including getting local people employed, fostering local communities of remote workers and attracts remote workers to rural East Limerick.

Arrival of US tech firm to Limerick town is ‘biggest thing to happen for 30 years'

