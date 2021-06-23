Limerick lecturer receives award for back pain research

Dr Kieran O’Sullivan, Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy at the School of Allied Health
A LECTURER at the University of Limerick, who is ranked in the top 30 researchers on back pain in the world, has won a prestigious award for his work.
UL president, Kerstin Mey, has announced that the winner of the 2021 President’s Research Excellence and Impact Award for Early Career Researcher is Dr Kieran O’Sullivan, Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy, School of Allied Health, EHS.
After working in clinical practice as a physiotherapist for a number of years, Dr O’Sullivan focuses on conducting excellent research which sheds new light on why back pain is such an ongoing challenge. He has obtained over €4 million in research funding.
His research has led to the development and testing of novel solutions for the treatment of back pain. In addition, Dr O’Sullivan is the National Director of Professional Development for Physiotherapists.
This award was organised and adjudicated by Research Impact Committee members: Prof Helena Lenihan (Chair), Kemmy Business School, Prof Nigel Healey, Provost/Deputy President, Prof Brian Fitzgerald, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Prof James Gleeson, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Prof Helen Kelly Holmes, Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Prof Donald Truxillo, Kemmy Business School, Prof Catherine Woods, Faculty of Education and Health Sciences, Prof Paul Conway, Faculty of Education and Health Sciences, and Prof Sean Redmond, Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
