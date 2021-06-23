Slight increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick

A TOTAL of 16 new cases of Covid-19 are being reported in Limerick this Wednesday evening.
This is a slight increase on yesterday's number of new cases which stood at 13 - the smallest daily rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases since May 16.
The provisional data from Public Health Mid-West this Wednesday evening relates to the situation up to midnight on Tuesday.
The figure for Clare meanwhile is <5 and North Tipperary is also <5.
Details from the Department of Health is relation to the number of new cases nationally are expected later this evening.
More News
Public Health Mid West has requested that First Holy Communion and Confirmation ceremonies scheduled for July should be deferred
At the launch of Limerick's Bastille Day festival are David O'Brien and Patricia Roberts of the Limerick Civic Trust and Dr Loic Guyon, the Honorary Consul of France
