Slight increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick

Reporter:

Aine Fitzgerald

Email:

aine.fitzgerald@iconicnews.ie

A TOTAL of 16 new cases of Covid-19 are being reported in Limerick this Wednesday evening.

This is a slight increase on yesterday's number of new cases which stood at 13 - the smallest daily rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases since May 16.

The provisional data from Public Health Mid-West this Wednesday evening relates to the situation up to midnight on Tuesday.

The figure for Clare meanwhile is <5 and North Tipperary is also <5.

Details from the Department of Health is relation to the number of new cases nationally are expected later this evening.

