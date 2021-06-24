Limerick Weather: Thursday June 24, 2021

Thursday will be mainly dry at first, but rain and drizzle will develop in western and northwestern parts during the early afternoon, extending across the province during the afternoon and evening, but it will be very patchy, with dry spells in most parts. Quite warm and humid, with maximum temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees, but cooler in western areas, in mostly light to moderate westerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Headline: Mixed weather for Friday and the weekend, but early indications suggest that mainly dry, warm and settled will develop for much of next week.

Thursday night: Rain will continue to clear southeastwards, with cooler, fresher conditions developing, as winds veer northwest. Becoming dry in most areas, but showers will develop in the northwest and north.

Friday: Cool, with some bright spells, but showers also, initially mainly in the north and northwest, but extending southwards during the day. Max. 13 to 17 degrees, in mostly moderate north or northwest winds, strong on Connacht and west Ulster coasts.

Saturday: Some bright spells, but scattered showers also, mainly in the east and south. Max. 15 to 20 degrees, in light to moderate northeast breezes.

Sunday: There is still some uncertainty, but currently Sunday is looking mainly dry, with sunny spells, but some scattered showers are still likely. Max. 15 to 21 or 22 degrees, in light northerly or variable breezes.

Monday to Thursday: Early indications are for mainly dry, settled conditions, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and light winds. Becoming warm also, with temperatures of 15 to 22 degrees on Monday, rising to the low to mid 20s for Tuesday and Wednesday, possibly higher on Thursday.