BREAKING: Lowest rise of new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick for six weeks

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK has seen its smallest daily rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases since May 16, figures out this teatime reveal.

Provisional data from Public Health Mid-West shows there has been a total of 13 new cases overnight across the city and county.

Nationally, there are 294 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Some 39 people are in hospitals across the State, with 13 of these in intensive care.

Figures across the weekend show rises in relatively small numbers in Limerick.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that the number of new Covid-19 cases in Limerick has dropped to its lowest level since concerns first emerged in May about levels of the disease locally.

There were no new confirmed cases overnight in North Tipperary and eight in Clare.

