BREAKING: Lowest rise of new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick for six weeks

LIMERICK has seen its smallest daily rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases since May 16, figures out this teatime reveal.
Provisional data from Public Health Mid-West shows there has been a total of 13 new cases overnight across the city and county.
Nationally, there are 294 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.
Some 39 people are in hospitals across the State, with 13 of these in intensive care.
Figures across the weekend show rises in relatively small numbers in Limerick.
As of midnight, Monday 21st June, we are reporting 294* confirmed cases of #COVID19.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) June 22, 2021
13 in ICU. 39 in hospital.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
Yesterday, it was confirmed that the number of new Covid-19 cases in Limerick has dropped to its lowest level since concerns first emerged in May about levels of the disease locally.
There were no new confirmed cases overnight in North Tipperary and eight in Clare.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.