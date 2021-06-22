Baby 'Joy' for rugby referee Neville and wife Simona

Limerick rugby referee Joy Neville and her wife Simona Coppola have welcomed a new addition to the family. Little baby Alfie Jonah Neville was born today, one month ahead of schedule.
The former World rugby referee of the year took to social media to confirm Alfie's arrival, calling him their "little miracle"
All at the Limerick Leader wish Joy, Simona and Alfie the very best.
View this post on Instagram
