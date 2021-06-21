Limerick pharmacy receives Covid-19 vaccine

CHEMISTS across Limerick have begun taking delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine.

With 24,000 vaccine doses arrive in Limerick this week, chemists are offering the single-shot Johnson and Johnson jab to the over-50s.

Daire Scanlon, who runs three outlets in Limerick City took the first of what will be weekly cold-chain deliveries today.

“We are delighted to announce we have received the J&J shot for the community and we will be rolling out the vaccine this week for 50 to 69 years olds, and then when we have more direction from the European Medicines Agency and the HSE, we will be rolling it out to different age cohorts,” said the businessman.

“We are glad to be part of the national vaccination programme, as a huge player in it,” Mr Scanlan added, “It’s an absolute relief and joy to receive such positive feedback from our patients and customers alike that they can actually book online and have their appointment arranged through phone and text,” he said.

He encouraged people to contact his pharmacy using its online booking system to secure the free inoculation.

Meanwhile, the newly elected leader of the metropolitan district Cllr Catherine Slattery has called for younger age cohorts to be allowed to have their jabs in pharmacies sooner.

“What they are doing with the over 50s who are getting their vaccine in chemists, that should be done for the over 30s as well,” said the councillor.