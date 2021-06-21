BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

As of midnight, Sunday June 20, the Department of Health are reporting 284 confirmed cases of #COVID19.

There are now 13 patients in ICU, of the 53 in hospital with the disease.

Meanwhile, earlier today it was confirmed that the number of new Covid-19 cases in Limerick has dropped to its lowest level since concerns first emerged in May about levels of the disease locally.

According to provisional data, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, 19 new cases were reported in Limerick on Sunday - the lowest for any day since May 16.

There were 27 new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick on Saturday and 34 on Friday. While the latest numbers are positive, there are still some concerns that the daily numbers remain too high - particularly when compared to the low numbers in Clare and North Tipperary.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

June 18

Limerick -34

Clare <5

North Tipp <5



June 19

Limerick 27

Clare 6

North Tipp <5



June 20

Limerick 19

Clare <5

North Tipp <5