BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

As of midnight, Saturday June 19, the department of health are reporting 288* confirmed cases of #COVID19. There are now 15 people with the virus in ICU out of a total of 49 in hospital.
Yesterday the figure stood at 393 with a total of of 14 people with the virus in ICU out of a total of 48 people who are in hospital with the condition.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
