Latest Covid-19 figures released

A TOTAL of 393* new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported across the country.
This figure relates to the situation across the state up to midnight, Friday 18 June. A total of of 14 people with the virus are in ICU out of a total of 48 people who are in hospital with the condition.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
