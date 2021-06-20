Limerick students invited to develop their business skills at unique summer camp

LIMERICK’s Transition Year, fifth and sixth year students are being given a chance to grow their entrepreneurial skills.

That’s because Mary Immaculate College and the Limerick Institute of Technology have teamed up to provide a unique summer camp.

Empower Summer Camps are designed to help young people from the Mid-West develop and grow their innovative, entrepreneurial, and creative skills.

Funded by the Higher Education Authority, they are supported by guest entrepreneurs and innovators, giving students a unique opportunity to work on solving real-life problems.

Gillian Barry, the head of innovation and enterprise at LIT, described the programme as a collaborative effort.

“We are delighted to be working with our partners from Mary Immaculate College on the Empower summer camps again this year. We know that in times of crisis comes opportunity. The pandemic has accelerated an era of innovation with many young people starting their own business to inventing technology and services. Every young person we work with has the potential to solve problems and impact our future in a positive way. For that to be fully realised it needs to be nurtured and developed and to power that potential, we have created this high quality, educational, activity-based programme,” she said.

The programme focuses opening up the students’ eyes to the world around them; helping to listen with empathy; and develop social awareness and problem-solving skills.

For more information, call 061-293000.