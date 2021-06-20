‘Questions with Mikey’ becomes a highlight during lockdown

A LIMERICK man who has cerebral palsy has spoken of the benefits he gets from attending Enable Ireland’s service in Mungret.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, Enable Ireland has had to cease operating its adult education service for health and safety reasons.

And Mikey O’Doherty, who lives in Lord Edward Street says he misses the camaraderie it brought.

The adult service centre provided vital supports to those with disabilities who go there in many cases every day.

These centres provided a chance to participate in training, personal development and socialising with friends.

Without these centres, many adults were facing weeks of isolation and loneliness.

So in order to tackle this, Enable Ireland used web technology and were able to re-open a virtual communitty centre for these adults.

Now, more than 170 adult service users access this virtual service.

Popular Mikey has really embraced the platform – and even hosts his own chat show on it.

Entitled Questions with Mikey, he interviews guests on their experiences, passions and the big questions in life.

“It’s been a hard year,” Mikey said, “We’ve all had to adapt and come up with new ideas of what we can do to fill our time. I’ve been lucky that I have my studies and I have been able to get into some classes at Mary Immaculate College too. It’s been challenging, but I tell myself if other people can do it, then I can too. Enable Ireland has been a great help to me in the year.”

For his chat show, Mikey took inspiration from the comedian Tommy Tiernan, someone he’s a huge fan of.

And there’s no rehearsals – it’s all live, raw and uncut, he added.

“The guests don’t know what questions I am going to ask them. It’s a conversation really. The shows are 45 minutes long and at the end I open it up to the floor. I’ve a great audience and it’s always lively,” he confirmed.

One thing Mikey is particularly looking forward to is being able to meet guests in person face-to-face.

For more information on the show, please telephone 061-301830.