Clonlara farm sells for over half a million in online auction

THERE is more than one way to skin a cat as the strange saying goes.

James Lee, of REA John Lee, opted for an online auction of 48 acres at Springfield, Clonlara and also got a superb result for his client.

“This fine farm is located beside Clonlara village and contains some excellent quality grazing lands with possible future development potential. Farm buildings consist of 2 column hay shed with lean-to, collecting yard and cattle crush.

“It is conveniently subdivided with a central roadway providing good access and has excellent road frontage,” said Mr Lee, who was guiding at €400,000 for the 48 acres.

The online auction took place on June 2

“Seven bidders registered prior to the auction. Bidding opened at €350,000 and proceeded in €10,000 bids between three bidders to €460,000. Following consultation the property was placed on the market and two bidders fought it out,” said Mr Lee.

The winning bid was €525,000 and it is understood to have been purchased by a local farmer.

“It was a great price given that part of the lands are of a heavy nature,” said Mr Lee.