Retailer extends click-and-collect service at Limerick stores

Aldi is now offering its click-and-collect service at its stores in Limerick city

GERMAN retailer Aldi has announced an extension of its new click-and-collect service to all of its stores in Limerick city.

Following a successful trial at its stores in Castletroy, the company will now offer the service to customers attending its Childers Road store.

Customers choose timeslots to arrive at dedicated click-and-collect points in store car parks having ordered their grocery shopping online.

Upon arrival, the shopping is brought to customer’s cars contact-free, in support of current social distancing rules.

Commenting on the expansion of the service, Colin Breslin, regional managing director with Aldi Ireland, said: “Our new click-and-collect service has launched successfully in Castletroy and following very positive customer feedback, we’re now rolling it out to our Childers Road store. We are continuously looking at new ways we can improve customer experience with Aldi, and we’re really thrilled to offer even more ways for our customers to access high-quality, affordable food.”

For further details on the service, click here.

In addition to the click-and-collect service, Aldi also offers a rapid delivery service across stores in Limerick city in partnership with Deliveroo.

