Latest Covid-19 figures released

As of midnight, Wednesday, June 16, the Department of Health are reporting a total of 373* new confirmed cases of the virus in the state. There are 18 people with the condition in ICU out of a total of 54 people with the virus who are in hospital.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick remains stable, new figures have confirmed.

Provisional data, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, shows there were 32 new cases of the disease reported on Wednesday - the same number that was reported on Tuesday. Read more here