Latest Covid-19 figures released

Latest Covid-19 figures released

Reporter:

Aine Fitzgerald

Email:

aine.fitzgerald@iconicnews.ie

A TOTAL of 373* new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed across the country.

As of midnight, Wednesday, June 16, the Department of Health are reporting a total of 373* new confirmed cases of the virus in the state. There are 18 people with the condition in ICU out of a total of 54 people with the virus who are in hospital.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick remains stable, new figures have confirmed.

Provisional data, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, shows there were 32 new cases of the disease reported on Wednesday - the same number that was reported on Tuesday. Read more here

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie