Investigation into Jerry McCabe killing ‘still live’ -  Chief superintendent’s comments at memorial welcomed

COMMENTS from the head of the Limerick garda division that the investigation into the 1996 killing of Jerry McCabe remains open, have been welcomed.

Chief superintendent Gerard Roche confirmed at a commemoration​ to mark 25 years since the brutal killing that officers are still investigating the incident which left the detective garda dead, and his colleague Ben O’Sullivan seriously injured.

The two Special Branch detectives were rammed and fired upon by the gang.

Four men served prison sentences after pleading guilty to Det Gda McCabe’s manslaughter while on trial for his murder in 1999. A fifth was jailed for conspiracy to commit robbery of the post office van on the day. Two other gang members are believed to be on the run in Spain and South America.

Local Fine Gael TD Patrick O’Donovan paid tribute to Mr McCabe’s widow Ann, who spoke​ at the commemoration.

“She is a remarkably brave woman who has shown such strength of character to defend the honour and memory of her husband and what was done to him. But more than that, she has thrown down serious questions to political leaders in this State which must be answered. In particular, there are questions for those who have consistently refused over years to condemn this atrocity. Those people continue to have questions to answer,” he said.

“This organisation might attempt to re-invent itself with new policies, Instagram and Tik-Tok, however for me, their continued opposition to the special criminal court which has proven itself as invaluable tool in the fight against people who like the killers of Jerry McCabe wished to destroy our state and its democratic values, render them an unfit organisation to govern a democratic state,” he added.

Mayor Michael Collins described the attack as “an affront against our democracy and our sense of decency.”

“It shattered our idea of security, how could someone be gunned down just for doing their job. It wasn’t just that members of the Gardaí were being attacked, these were men with families and young children. How their lives would be irrevocably changed!

“They were members of our community, men who could be relied on to support events and help out when needed.

“Twenty-five years on now and that same horror and revulsion remains with the people of Limerick,” he added.

A former mayor, Cllr Stephen Keary, who bestowed the Freedom of Limerick on Mr McCabe and Mr O’Sullivan has appealed to Justice Minister Heather Humphreys and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to combine their resources to have the two men brought to justice “and bring some form of closure for the McCabe family.”

He also pledged to ensure the memory of the officer remains alive.