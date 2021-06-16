BREAKING: Limerick's daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

As of midnight, Tuesday June 15, we are reporting 329* confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Department of Health have also confirmed that there are now 19 people in ICU with Covid-19 and 57 in hospital.
Of the cases today, 32 are attributed to Limerick, 5 in Clare and 5 in North Tipperary.
Over the past 14 days: There have now been over 750+ cases in Limerick, with 80+ in Clare and 50+ in North Tipperary, bringing the total to nearly 900 in Mid-West.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
