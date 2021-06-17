Limerick Weather: Thursday June 17, 2021

Limerick Weather: Thursday June 17, 2021

A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers this Thursday. Becoming mainly dry by the evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, in a mostly light west to northwest breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK
SUMMARY: A lot of dry weather for Friday and much of Saturday but becoming unsettled later on Saturday and for Sunday and Monday.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly dry and clear overnight, with just well scattered showers in the west and north. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, in a light northwest breeze.

FRIDAY: Generally dry on Friday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees, but it will feel pleasant in sunnier spells as winds will be light.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Holding dry overnight with long clear spells. Overnight lows of 6 to 9 degrees in light variable winds.

SATURDAY: Starting dry on Saturday with sunny spells. Cloud will increase from the west through the morning with rain arriving on western shores by the evening. Highs of 14 to 19 degrees in moderate southerly winds, increasing fresh to strong on coasts.

SUNDAY: Some uncertainty re the forecast for Sunday but current indications suggest a cloudy day with showery outbreaks of rain for much of the country. Highs of only 14 to 17 degrees, in light easterly or variable breezes.

MONDAY: Generally cloudy with further scattered showers. Highs of 14 to 18 degrees in light variable breezes, increasing moderate west to northwest later.

 

