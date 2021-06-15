Call for action over employment breaches in Limerick

THERE have been more than 200 breaches in employment law in Limerick over the last two years, it can be revealed.

That’s according to data obtained by Sinn Fein, with its Limerick TD​ Maurice Quinlivan calling for more resources to be given to the Workplace Relations Commission, alongside improved workers’ rights legislation.

Mr Quinlivan revealed there were 213 breaches detected in 2019 and 2020.

Referring to national figures, Mr Quinlivan said: “​Of the number of cases investigated, 35.9% found breaches by employers for non-payment of the minimum wage, employment permits, protection of young persons, annual leave and public holiday breaches, unpaid wages, among others. The breadth, scale and nature of these breaches reveal a dark underbelly of economy, which must be stamped out.”

He added: “In spite of the challenges posed by the pandemic the WRC carried out 7,687 inspections in 2020 and managed to recover almost €1.7m in unpaid wages for workers.”