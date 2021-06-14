BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 figures confirmed

As of midnight, Sunday June 13, the Department of Health is reporting 242* confirmed cases of #COVID19.

Also, as of today, 23 people are in ICU while a total of 67 are in hospital.

FIGURES collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West show the number of new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Limerick yesterday was the lowest daily figure in nearly a week.

According to the provisional data, there were 39 new cases of the disease in Limerick, six in Clare and less than five in North Tipperary. The impact of the so called 'weekend effect' will not be known until later in the week.

There were 50 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick on Saturday, 78 on Friday, 44 on Thursday, 85 on Wednesday, 51 on Tuesday and 37 last Monday.

Separately, the HSE has extended its new online booking system for Covid-19 tests to Limerick.

People living in Limerick city and county can now log onto the online system and book their free tests at Eastpoint Business Park, Ballysimon Road up to 24 hours in advance.

The opening times for the facility are 8am to 4pm daily. People can continue to attend the centre during these times without pre-booking online, but they may have to wait longer.

Those with symptoms and those who require medical advice will also be able to get their test referral via their GP.

"The online booking system is being extended to test centres nationwide. It will be able to adjust in real time to demand across each of the testing centres and will have some flexibility to increase or decrease appointment capacity if necessary," said a HSE spokesperson

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.