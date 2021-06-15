Limerick Weather: Tuesday June 15, 2021

Tuesday will start dry in all areas with some bright spells, but thickening cloud will bring rain and drizzle to western counties by early afternoon. Light rain gradually edging eastwards to all areas Tuesday evening, but becoming patchy as it does so. A humid day with highs of 16 degrees in the west to 19 degrees in the east, in moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong on coasts.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: Fresher with scattered showers and sunny spells. The showers most frequent in the west, with somewhat drier cloudier conditions in the east. Becoming more unsettled next weekend with periods of rain and further showers.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain over the western half of the country will gradually extend southeastwards becoming lighter and patchier as it does so. Clear spells and scattered showers will follow from the west by morning. Lows of 9 to 12 degrees, in moderate southwesterly winds, fresh along Atlantic coasts.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny spells and scattered showers in the west, cloudier in the east with patchy rain at times in the southeast. It will be fresher with highs 14 to 18 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly dry overnight with good clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in light westerly or variable breezes.

THURSDAY: A Good sunny spells to start on Thursday with scattered showers developing in the west, while cloud will increase in the east during the afternoon. Highs, similar to Wednesday, of 14 to 18 degrees in mostly light west to northwest breezes.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly dry and clear overnight however isolates showers may continue in Ulster and along western fridges. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in light northwesterly breezes.

FRIDAY: A mix of cloud and sunny spells with some well scattered showers. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees however it will feel pleasant in any sunny spells as light northerly or variable breezes fall calm at times.

NEXT WEEKEND: Rain will likely push in from the west through Saturday, with further showery rain at times on Saturday night and Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly below average for June.