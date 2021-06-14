'A punch in the gut': Dismay as popular Limerick building demolished

'A punch in the gut': Dismay as popular Limerick building demolished

What remains of Curragower House in Clancy's Strand following its demolition over the weekend | PICTURE: PAUL O'BRIEN

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

THE demolition of a popular building on Limerick's riverside has caused dismay, with the move being described as "a punch in the gut".

Dr Paul O'Brien was speaking after he joined many others over the weekend in watching the landmark complex razed to the ground in order to make way for a new development.

"A very sad day," he tweeted, "Several individuals and groups (all volunteers) did their best over at least four years to save this building, but despite their best efforts including drawing on expert opinion, the powers that be untimely refused to prevent its destruction. The destruction of our built heritage continues apace. Yes, it would have taken a considerable sum to put Curragower House right, but it would have been the right thing to do."

Meanwhile, a prominent city solicitor has called for an investigation into what led the historic Curragower House to be knocked.

Michelle Hayes was speaking amid what she said was “shock, sadness and dismay” as the bulldozers moved in on the former landmark building in Clancy’s Strand.​

The move was controversial, with councillors previously voting to have the complex added to the list of protected structures, which would have spared it from the chop.

However, this ran into trouble, due to the fact a planning application was active.

It will be replaced with one living space, three apartments and a cafe.

An Taisce Limerick has long opposed the ​proposals, with its former chair Ms Hayes writing a lengthy objection to An Bord Pleanala.

In a statement, she said: “​I call on the planning regulator to conduct a full investigation in relation to how the administration and executive of Limerick City and County Council dealt with Curragower House including its refusal to implement the wishes of the Limerick people and of councillors to protect it.”

Council has been contacted for comment.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie