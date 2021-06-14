Ballyhoura Development’s scoops major national all-star award

STAFF of the well-known Limerick community enterprise Ballyhoura Development are celebrating this week after scoring an all-star prize.

The company, which serves the east of the county, has won the prestigious accolade from the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

The award is given to companies which are defined as progressive and indigenous.

It’s overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, the chief executive of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Ballyhoura Development is a community-led firm, and a registered charity, which works with communities, families, individuals and businesses in the Ballyhoura region.

It’s managed, coordinated and implemented a wide range of national and European projects and programmes since its establishment in 1989, and currently delivers over 30 programmes, focussing on three key aims: community development, economic development and environmental development.

Padraig Fitzgerald, the chairperson of Ballyhoura Development said: “Partnership and participation are the guiding principles of Ballyhoura Development's work and activities. The business all-star accreditation is a testament to the inclusive and innovative approaches, hard work, passion and integrity of the board, staff, communities and stakeholders of Ballyhoura Development over the last 32 years. It also validates our commitment to provide the best quality programmes, projects, initiatives and customer service in working toward an area with empowered, inclusive communities, and a diversified economy.”

Dr Hynes said the accreditation, now held by over 450 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards, but have nothing to measure by.