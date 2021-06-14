Limerick Weather: Monday June 14, 2021

Monday will be dry, with sunny spells developing, but cooler and fresher than recent days. Maximum temperatures 15 to 19 degrees, highest in the southeast, with light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Headline: Changeable weather in the week ahead, with some rain at times, but overall a good deal of dry weather. Turning cooler from midweek.

Monday night: Dry in most areas with clear spells and slack winds, but cloudier in the west and southwest, with patchy drizzle developing on the coast. Minimum temperatures7 to 9 degrees.

Tuesday: The midlands, east and south will be mainly dry, with some bright or sunny spells and it will be warm and humid here, with maximum temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees. The southwest, west and northwest will be cooler and cloudy, with patchy of rain and drizzle. A breezy day, with moderate to fresh south to southwest winds, strong on Connacht and west Ulster coasts.

On Tuesday night, rain will extend from the Atlantic, but it will be patchy in the east and south.

Wednesday: Brightening up from the west, with some sunny spells developing and just a few scattered showers, mainly in Atlantic coastal counties. Relatively cool, with maximum temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, in light to moderate southwesterly breezes, fresh to strong on northwest coasts.

Thursday: A cool, bright day, with sunny spells and scattered showers, most of the showers in the western half of the country. Max. 14 to 17 degrees, in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

Friday: Currently, Friday is looking mainly dry, with sunny spells and light northerly or variable breezes. Max. 15 to 19 degrees.

Weekend: The outlook is uncertain, but early indications suggest that it will be changeable and unsettled.