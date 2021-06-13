No real appetite for cannabis chocolate in Limerick reveals garda boss

THE head of the Limerick garda division says there is nothing to suggest there is any significant demand in Limerick for cannabis-infused chocolate bars or THC vape juice.

Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche made his comments at the quarterly meeting of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee where it was confirmed the total quantity of illegal drugs seized in the Limerick division this year has already surpassed the figure for all of 2020.

While the majority of seizures relate to cannabis and cocaine there have been a number of small seizures of cannabis-infused chocolate bars and THC vape juice.

“THC is a cannabis derivative so it would be some sort of a cannabis derivative that they are doing as a vape like vaping cigarettes which is illegal obviously,” he said adding the seizure in Limerick was one of the first in the country.

Cannabis-infused chocolate bars, he explained, are common in countries such as the Netherlands but are not a major feature of the drugs market in Ireland.

As of May 31, the total value of drugs seized in the Limerick division was €2,113,521 compared to just over €1.8m during all of last year.

During the first five months in 2021, 111 pre-planned drugs searches were carried out and nearly €230,000 in cash was also seized.

Separately, the latest statistics show incidents of drug driving continue to rise across Limerick.

Between January 1 and May 31, there were 76 detections – up 141% on the same period in 2020.

Detections for drug driving remain significantly above the number of incidences of drink driving.