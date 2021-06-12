Limerick students’ virtual trek to Zambia to power up secondary school on the Equator

A LIMERICK Transition Year student is leading efforts to light up a secondary school in Zambia.

Maria Campbell, who is at Crescent College Comprehensive, is, along with her fellow students, friends family and relations, taking part in a virtual walk from King John’s Castle in Limerick to the gates of St Edmund’s secondary school in Zambia.

One of the hottest nations on earth due to its location close to the Equator, she’s bidding to raise €18,068 to fund the purchase and installation of a solar panel system to the school.

“As there is no electricity in the school, they cannot do any night-time or evening study. They have a school hall, which cannot be used after 6pm. They are so close to the Equator so it gets dark every day at 6pm,” Maria added.

Having no electricity places a number of other restrictions on the central African school, she said.

“They’ve no refrigeration, but students often get their food at school. No security system is in place. Teachers cannot use projectors and play videos,” she explained.

Maria is encouraging people across Limerick to join her and her pals in helping to complete the 12,532 walk to the school – and fundraise.

She has almost 100 walkers signed up already, and they’ve joined on a mobile phone application.

Maria’s father Brian is very proud of his daughter, saying she and her friends “wanted to help kids their own age who don’t have much.”

“A lot of the things taken as a given in the Crescent where the girls go to school are non-existent over there,” he added. “This is about school kids helping school kids.”

One of the few positives to come from the pandemic, he added, is that his daughter and her friends have stopped asking for lifts, pointing out Maria has put down 100km in the last few weeks.

Click here to donate. Alternatively, telephone Nicola Campbell on 087-9202024.