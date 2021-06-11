Campaign for new skate park in Limerick

A CAMPAIGN for a new skate park to serve Mungret, Dooradoyle and Raheen is gaining traction.

A group of youngsters from the three areas have come together to start a petition to open the facility in some of the fastest growing areas of the city.

An online petition ​has reached more than 650 people, and they hope to present this to Limerick City and County Council in the coming weeks.

They say the park would be designed and delivered for young people who skateboard, rollerblade, BMX and scoot.

But more importantly, they add it can become a place where young teens can just hangout something they say there is an absence of in the area.

“There is nothing for our age group in the area and that has been very clear during Covid-19. Before Covid, unless you are into team sports there is little or no options available for you to do. We really believe this skatepark would be much more than just a place to skate, it would be a place to hang out and connect with friends our own age,” said 16-year-old Shane McHugh of Raheen.

Calen Martin, 16, who lives in Dooradoyle added: “We are really excited to see so many other young people agree with what we are trying to do and it shows that a skatepark would be really well used and a huge success if Limerick Council delivered one. We really want people to keep signing up and to help us achieve this.”

His pal, Conor O’Mara, 16, also from Dooradoyle said: “We feel a simply laid out park would offer a lot. We have already met with and connected with professional skateboarders who have given us lots of tips and we have also looked at other parks across Ireland and the world.”

The lads have won the support of local Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler, who said: “We are seeing more and more young people leaving team sports so we need to adapt to that. I am delighted to support this group of young people who are driving this, putting forward a very strong case.”

