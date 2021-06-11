Limerick Property Watch: Plant yourself at Lime Tree House

ROONEY Auctioneers are delighted to present to the market this attractive detached residence of circa. 2,580 square feet (239.7 square metres) on a site of approximately 1.3 acres strategically located just off the Coonagh roundabout on the Ennis Road.

It is adjacent to the N18 duel-carriageway to Shannon, the Limerick Tunnel leading to the M7 motorway and only 4 km from Limerick City Centre.

There is a 2.5 acre parcel of land to the rear of the residence also being offered for sale in addition to the residence or separately on which there is a substantial equestrian/ storage/warehouse building.

The accommodation of the residence comprises an entrance hall, two superb reception rooms, office, spacious kitchen-dining room, large sunroom overlooking the south-east facing rear garden, utility room, guest WC, five bedrooms one of which is ensuite and main bathroom.

The house is full of bespoke fitted furniture such as display cabinets in the reception rooms and kitchen to extensive wardrobes and storage space throughout the house.

The property has double glazed windows, oil fired central heating and a newly installed bio-cycle wastewater treatment system. There is also a large detached garage on the property with space for three cars and beautiful mature gardens to the front and rear with patio.

The house is accessed via electric entrance gates and approached by a tree lined avenue. The equestrian/storage/ warehouse building on 2.5 acres of land at the rear of the residence is an extensive steel clad building of approx. overall 1,358 square metres (14,617 square feet) which houses 22 stables, an indoor arena and several offices. This building would offer the potential for various uses and is accessed via the avenue to the residence.

The property is offered for sale in one or two lots and has planning permission for a new separate entrance from the public road to the residence in the event the land to the rear and the residence are sold separately.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Lime Tree House, Coonagh Road, Ennis Road

Description: Five bedroom, three bath detached home

Price: €435,000

Seller: Rooney Auctioneers

Contact: Brian Considine @ 061 413511

