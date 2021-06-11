Motorist fined following collision at pedestrian crossing in Limerick

A MOTORIST has been fined after she admitted ‘rear-ending’ another vehicle which then struck a pedestrian after it was shunted forward.

Limerick District Court was told the incident occurred on January 8, 2020, near a pedestrian crossing at Ellen Street in the city centre.

Sergeant Sean Murray said a Nissan Qashqai collided with an Opel Corsa which had stopped to allow a number of pedestrians cross the road.

He said the Corsa was shunted forward following the impact and that one of the pedestrians sustained “minor tissue damage” to one of their legs.

The driver of the Qashqai – Elizabeth Diaz, aged 33, of Glenside, Newtown, Annacotty pleaded guilty to driving “without reasonable consideration”.

Solicitor John Hebert said there had been a “momentary lapse” in concentration and he said the accident, which was ‘relatively minor' occurred at a location where pedestrians can “come out quickly” given the narrow footpaths and enclosed nature of the street.

Judge Patricia Harney said she had a “certain amount of sympathy” for Ms Diaz and she accepted there were no aggravating factors in the case.

A €100 fine was imposed.