Limerick Weather: Friday, June 11, 2021

TODAY will start off mostly cloudy and damp with some patchy drizzle and mist. It will become mainly dry during the day and will brighten up with sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, warmest in the southeast with moderate to fresh westerly breezes.
Tonight will be mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some clear intervals. A little patchy drizzle will develop along with some mist or fog patches. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.
More News
LCFE photography student Mark Collins took this image, depicting fellow student, Isaac wearing a mask
Auctioneer Tom Crosse says prices in Limerick city and county have jumped a minimum of 10% since Christmas
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.