Limerick Weather: Friday, June 11, 2021

TODAY will start off mostly cloudy and damp with some patchy drizzle and mist. It will become mainly dry during the day and will brighten up with sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, warmest in the southeast with moderate to fresh westerly breezes.

Tonight will be mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some clear intervals. A little patchy drizzle will develop along with some mist or fog patches. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.