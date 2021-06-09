BREAKING: Limerick Covid-19 case numbers confirmed as national tally falls

As of midnight, Tuesday 8 June, there have been 259* confirmed cases of COVID-19. (Down from 271 yesterday)
The HSE have also confirmed that there are 27 people in ICU, with a total of 76 in hospital.
Of the numbers today, 51 have been attributed to Limerick by Public Health Mid-West, while there are less than five new cases in Clare and North Tipperary.
On a related note, please be advised of additional walk-in/drive-thru test centres for Limerick this week:
Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale - Weds, 11am to 7pm
Fitzgerald Park, Kilmallock - Thurs & Fri 11am to 7pm
Moyross Health Centre Sat & Sun 11am to 7pm
Please bring valid i.d with you to these centres.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
