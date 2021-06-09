BREAKING: Body recovered from Shannon in Limerick

LIMERICK Fire and Rescue Service have recovered a body from the Shannon this Wednesday afternoon.
Three appliances and a van responded to a call from gardai at 1.16pm to a location in Corbally.
The remains of a male was taken from the river by members of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service. The firefighters returned to Mulgrave Street shortly after 3pm.
If you have been affected by this story contact any of the following organisations
Samaritans: 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org
Console 1800 247 247
Aware 1890 303 302
Pieta House 01 601 0000 or email mary@pieta.ie
More News
Lovely! Ballybrown man Gilbert Smith, who turns 97 next week, enjoys his first glass of Paddy’s whiskey in Punch’s Bar, Patrickswell since March 2020 | PICTURE: BRENDAN GLEESON
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.