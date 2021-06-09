BREAKING: Body recovered from Shannon in Limerick

Limerick fire crews deployed as car catches fire

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

LIMERICK Fire and Rescue Service have recovered a body from the Shannon this Wednesday afternoon.

Three appliances and a van responded to a call from gardai at 1.16pm to a location in Corbally. 

The remains of a male was taken from the river by members of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service. The firefighters returned to Mulgrave Street shortly after 3pm.


If you have been affected by this story contact any of the following organisations

Samaritans: 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

Console 1800 247 247

Aware 1890 303 302 

Pieta House 01 601 0000 or email mary@pieta.ie

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman.