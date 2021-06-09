Well-known Limerick firm announces rebrand

THE well-known Newcastle West firm Pallas Foods is to rebrand to that of its parent company Sysco Group.

Pallas, which was acquired by the firm in 2009, has rebranded as Sysco Ireland.

the investment includes an €8m upgrade of the company’s existing site in Newcastle West and new facility in Cork in 2020.

Peter Jackson, Sysco Ireland chief executive, said: “In 2018 we began the brand migration journey which then accelerated significantly over the last twelve months. While there will be a new logo on our trucks, the values of our business and the legacy of always putting the customer first will not change. We create solutions for customers, we are committed to helping them be a success.”

He said he is looking forward to welcoming more customers and staff to Sysco in 2021 and beyond.

Serving customers across hospitality, retail, healthcare and education, Sysco Ireland employs more than 1,300 people in every county in Ireland, representing 35 different nationalities.

Pallas Foods was founded by the Geary family in the early 1980s, and is a major employer in Newcastle West.

Currently, it has approximately 300 people on its books in Limerick’s county town.