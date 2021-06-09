Jobs boost at Shannon company

DIGITAL transformation agency Core Optimisation has announced 13 new jobs in a move which will bring its headcount to 30 staff.

Founded in 2015, the Shannon-based company focuses on digital transformation strategy, search engine optimisation, paid search, paid social and conversion optimisation.

Caroline Dunlea, the company’s chief executive and co-founder said: “Core Optimisation was set up with a key goal to be a straight talking digital agency that worked with our clients, as opposed to for our clients. Over the last six years we have steadily built our team and client base in line with this objective.”

Core Optimisation is being supported by Enterprise Ireland as it continues its expansion in Ireland, Britain and mainland Europe.

It’s been recognised at numerous industry awards including the National Enterprise Awards, Digital Media Awards, UK Search Awards and The Spider Awards.

Among its clients are Failte Ireland, The K Club, Cliffs of Moher Experience, Meaghers Pharmacy Group, Compu b and Eurochange.