Limerick Sings: International choral festival promises to be a virtual treat

THE 9th annual Limerick Sings International Choral Festival goes virtual this year with a series of free online concerts and workshops.

Taking place from Friday, June 11 to Sunday, June 13 the festival will deliver the magic of a number of choirs to an online audience.

Speaking about the upcoming festival, UCH Director Sinéad Hope said: “Limerick Sings normally brings choirs of all ages, sizes and nationalities to Limerick to join local, regional and national choristers for a weekend of non-competitive singing. While this year things are very different, we were determined to bring singers safely together, and a festival programme directly to audiences through our online platforms.

“This year’s festival would not have been possible without the support of the Arts Council, Limerick City & County Council, Sing Ireland and the European Choral Association.”

Limerick Sings is delighted to present Anúna In Concert, to open the virtual festival on Friday, June 11. The performance, led by composer/artistic director Michael McGlynn, was recorded at University Concert Hall in 2017 to celebrate Anúna’s 30th anniversary.

Meanwhile, Chamber Choir Ireland, the country’s flagship choral ensemble and national chamber choir will close the festival with a concert streamed live from the University Concert Hall stage at 7pm on Sunday, June 13.

Under the Artistic Direction of the multi-award-winning conductor, Paul Hillier, Chamber Choir Ireland will perform a unique concert of David Lang’s Writings, a collection of works written over the course of 14 years.

Together with these workshops and concerts, choral music fans can also look forward to a unique Opening Chorus – which will see members of local choirs – Limerick Choral Union, Voices of Limerick, Aoide Voices, Limerick Youth Choir and Limerick Chamber Choir performing together from locations throughout the city. For full concert details and bookings - tickets are free - please see limericksings.com or UCH.ie.