Second day of legal argument in Munster abuse trial

***Reader discretion is advised***

LEGAL argument is continuing in the trial of three men and four women who are accused of sexually abusing three young children.

The accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, include the parents, grandmother and aunts and uncles of the three main child complainants. The accused range in ages from 27 to 57 and live at various locations in Munster.

The Central Criminal Court has heard that both parents are also accused of wilfully neglecting two of their younger children.

The 56-year-old father of the three main child complainants has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts including rape, anal rape, oral rape, sexual assault, sexual exploitation and wilfully neglecting a child at locations in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014 and April 28, 2016.

The 34-year-old mother of the three main child complainants has pleaded not guilty to 25 counts including sexual assault, sexual exploitation and wilfully neglecting a child at locations in Munster during the same time period.

The mother and father have also pleaded not guilty to wilfully neglecting two other boys at a location in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014 and April 28, 2016.

A 35-year-old woman, who is the sister of the children's mother, has pleaded not guilty to three counts, including sexually assaulting the girl and sexually assaulting one of the boys while her 48-year-old partner has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts including rape, anal rape, oral rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

A 27-year-old man, who is the brother of the children's mother, has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts including rape, oral rape, anal rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation at locations in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014 and April 28, 2016.

His partner - a 32-year-old woman - has pleaded not guilty to four counts, including sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Finally, the 57-year-old maternal grandmother of the three child complainants has pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexually assaulting the girl by touching her genitals.

The trial, which is taking place at a temporary courtroom at Croke Park, continues in legal argument in the absence of the jury which is expected to return on Thursday.