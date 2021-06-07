Funeral details of Limerick man killed in Listowel crash announced

A LIMERICK man who died in a motorcycle accident in Listowel on Sunday afternoon will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Patrick (Pa) Walshe, of Loughanleagh, Mungret, was aged in his 30s.

The beloved son of Patrick (PJ) and Noreen and dearly loved brother of Barry, Laura and Jessica is sadly missed by his loving grandmother Mary, nephew Cian, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

Local councillor, Daniel Butler said the whole community is in shock and deeply upset for the Walshe family.

"We can but offer our condolences to return the kindness they have shown many others of us in our time of need. We stand with the Walshe family and honour the great man Pa was. May he rest in peace," he said.

Cllr Butler said it was with a deep sense of sadness that he learnt of the tragic loss of Pa.

"The Walshe family are a much respected and loved local family. His father PJ was a good friend of my own father and I know him to be a most gentle and kind man as I know Pa was too," said Cllr Butler.

A private family Requiem Mass will be held in St Oliver Plunkett Church, Mungret, on Wednesday at noon with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the single vehicle road traffic collision, particularly any road users with camera footage, to contact them at Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.