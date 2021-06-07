Funeral details of Limerick man killed in Listowel crash announced

Funeral details of Limerick man killed in Listowel crash announced

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

A LIMERICK man who died in a motorcycle accident in Listowel on Sunday afternoon will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Patrick (Pa) Walshe, of Loughanleagh, Mungret, was aged in his 30s.

The beloved son of Patrick (PJ) and Noreen and dearly loved brother of Barry, Laura and Jessica is sadly missed by his loving grandmother Mary, nephew Cian, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

Local councillor, Daniel Butler said the whole community is in shock and deeply upset for the Walshe family.

"We can but offer our condolences to return the kindness they have shown many others of us in our time of need. We stand with the Walshe family and honour the great man Pa was. May he rest in peace," he said.

Cllr Butler said it was with a deep sense of sadness that he learnt of the tragic loss of Pa.

"The Walshe family are a much respected and loved local family. His father PJ was a good friend of my own father and I know him to be a most gentle and kind man as I know Pa was too," said Cllr Butler.

A private family Requiem Mass will be held in St Oliver Plunkett Church, Mungret, on Wednesday at noon with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the single vehicle road traffic collision, particularly any road users with camera footage, to contact them at Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie