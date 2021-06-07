Gardai appeal for help in finding missing Limerick teen

Gardai appeal for help in finding missing Limerick teen

Missing person, Shane Mc Shera

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

GARDAI are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Shane Mc Shera, aged 19.

Gairdai say Shane has been missing from the Newham Street area of Limerick since Wednesday, June 2

He is described as being approximately six foot tall, with dark brown hair, of medium build with brown eyes. When last seen Shane was cycling a bicycle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact gardai in Henry Street on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

