BREAKING: Daily Covid numbers released as hospitalisations fall again

A TOTAL of 377* new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this Bank Holiday Monday afternoon by the Department of Health.

The figure relates to the 24 hour period up to midnight on Sunday, June 6.

The numbers in hospital and ICU have fallen since yesterday. There are 26 people with the condition in ICU, out of a total of 69 people who are in hospital with the virus. On Sunday, it was 27 in ICU; 70 in hospital.

There are no new figures available to date in relation to new cases in Limerick for the 24 hour periods up to midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Leader understands the weekend figures for Limerick will be released on Tuesday.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.