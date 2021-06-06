UPDATE: Two air ambulances attend crash near Limerick-Cork border

Irish Air Corps helicopter landing in Cork / Picture: Irish Community Air Ambulance

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

A NUMBER of injured people have been airlifted to hospital following a collision on the Limerick-Cork border this Sunday.

A head-on crash involving two vehicles is reported to have taken place just outside Charleville on the road to Kilmallock at around 4pm.

The Irish Air Corps and Irish Community Air Ambulance were tasked with removing a number of the injured to Cork University Hospital.

A garda spokesperson said gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene. The road (R515) remains closed. Local diversions are currently in place.

