BREAKING: Daily Covid numbers released as hospitalisations fall

A TOTAL of 313* new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this Sunday afternoon by the Department of Health.
The figure relates to the 24 hour period up to midnight on Saturday, June 5.
The numbers in hospital and ICU have fallen since yesterday. There are 27 people with the condition in ICU, out of a total of 70 people who are in hospital with the virus. On Saturday it was 29 in ICU; 74 in hospital.
There are no new figures available to date in relation to new cases in Limerick for the 24 hour periods up to midnight on Friday and Saturday.
75 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick up to midnight on Thursday. It brought the total number of cases over the past fortnight to nearly 800.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
