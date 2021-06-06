BREAKING: Daily Covid numbers released as hospitalisations fall

BREAKING: Daily Covid numbers released as hospitalisations fall

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

A TOTAL of 313* new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this Sunday afternoon by the Department of Health.

The figure relates to the 24 hour period up to midnight on Saturday, June 5.

The numbers in hospital and ICU have fallen since yesterday. There are 27 people with the condition in ICU, out of a total of 70 people who are in hospital with the virus. On Saturday it was 29 in ICU; 74 in hospital.

There are no new figures available to date in relation to new cases in Limerick for the 24 hour periods up to midnight on Friday and Saturday. 

75 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick up to midnight on Thursday. It brought the total number of cases over the past fortnight to nearly 800.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie